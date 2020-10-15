Left Menu
Thailand bans big gatherings as it moves to stop protests

Thailand's government ordered a ban on gatherings of five or more people in Bangkok, the capital, on Thursday under emergency measures to stop escalating street protests, an official document said. The document also said there was a ban on the publication of news or online messages that "could create fear," could affect national security or damage public morale.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-10-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 03:41 IST
Thailand's government ordered a ban on gatherings of five or more people in Bangkok, the capital, on Thursday under emergency measures to stop escalating street protests, an official document said.

The document also said there was a ban on the publication of news or online messages that "could create fear," could affect national security or damage public morale. It said the government could also ban access to any places designated by authorities.

The emergency measures, which take effect from 4 a.m. (2100 GMT), come after protesters set up camp outside Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office and also obstructed a royal motorcade.

