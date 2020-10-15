Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED

The court asked the ED, which had earlier interrogated Sivasankar, to file its report on his anticipatory bail plea, which came up for hearing today. Adjourning the matter to October 23, the court directed the central agency not to arrest Sivasankar till then.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:08 IST
Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED

The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, till October 23. The court asked the ED, which had earlier interrogated Sivasankar, to file its report on his anticipatory bail plea, which came up for hearing today.

Adjourning the matter to October 23, the court directed the central agency not to arrest Sivasankar till then. Apprehending arrest by the ED, Sivasankar who is facing probe in connection with the case, had moved the court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail.

When his petition came up on Thursday, the ED said it has not taken a decision on arresting Sivasankar, a former secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister. The agency also sought time for filing a detailed reply on the matter.

In his plea, Sivasankar had said as a responsible government servant, he had extended maximum cooperation in the investigation of the offence. He was summoned by the ED on multiple occasions to confront the statements given by different accused and witnesses, he said.

He had expressed fears that media's "false propaganda" and frivolous news items" and constant demand for his arrest for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to "save their skin" from allegations by arresting him, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism. Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram.PTI COR TGB SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig eye club record against Augsburg, Bayern to rotate

RB Leipzig will look to stretch their unbeaten run on the road to a club record nine matches when they take on Augsburg on Saturday, with Julian Nagelsmanns team an early dark horse in the Bundesliga title race of what will be a very busy s...

Herd immunity approaches to control COVID-19 'a dangerous fallacy', say scientists

Managing COVID-19 by allowing herd immunity to develop in low-risk populations while protecting the most vulnerable is a dangerous fallacy unsupported by the scientific evidence, warn an international group of 80 researchers in an open lett...

Soccer-French League gives Mediapro formal notice to pay broadcast rights instalment

The French League LFP has given Spanish media rights agency Mediapro formal notice to pay them 172 million euros as part of its Ligue 1 broadcasting deal, the governing body said on Thursday.Mediapro, which is due to pay 780 million euros p...

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020