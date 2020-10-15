Man killed in firing over dispute at meeting in UP's Ballia

A 46-year-old man was killed in firing on Thursday over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area here, police said. Jaiprakash alias Gama (46) was killed when one Dhirendra Prajapati opened fire after a meeting called at Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the sub-divisional magistrate due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama. A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said.