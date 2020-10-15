Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed in firing over dispute at meeting in UP's Ballia

A 46-year-old man was killed in firing on Thursday over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area here, police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:23 IST
Man killed in firing over dispute at meeting in UP's Ballia

A 46-year-old man was killed in firing on Thursday over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area here, police said. Jaiprakash alias Gama (46) was killed when one Dhirendra Prajapati opened fire after a meeting called at Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the sub-divisional magistrate due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama. A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Next pandemic? Amazon deforestation may spark new diseases

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As farms expand into the Amazon rainforest, felled trees and expanding pastures may open the way for new Brazilian exports beyond beef and soybeans, researchers say pandemic dise...

Election 2020 Today: Town hall duel; mail changes reversed

Heres whats happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day HOW TO VOTE APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election. ON THE TRAIL President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida De...

Discussions are going on; it is work in progress: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff.

Discussions are going on it is work in progress External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff....

Despite RIL's fundraising, VC investments in India fall 21 pc to USD 28.9 bn in Jan-Sep: Report

Despite the USD 11.7 billion raised by Reliance Industries Ltd RIL through stake sales, venture investments in 2020 have declined by a fifth to USD 28.9 billion till September, consultancy firm EY said in a report on Thursday. Since mid-Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020