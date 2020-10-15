Left Menu
Development News Edition

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

. DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES Number of active COVID cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official Lucknow: The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 47 per cent in the last 28 days, a senior official said here on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:30 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DES17 JK-COVID-WORLDBANK JK govt seeks Rs 367cr from World Bank to fund healthcare institutions Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a comprehensive proposal seeking over Rs 367 crore funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions including dedicated COVID hospitals and ICUs and procurement of critical care ambulances in the union territory, senior health officials said. .

DES11 UKD-RELOCATION Residents of landslide-prone village in U'Khand to be relocated soon Pithoragarh: The wait of more than 50 families of the landslide-prone Chalna Chilaso village of Dharchula sub-division for relocation to a safer place may come to an end soon with the administration having finished preparations for starting the process. . DES8 UP-IMMOLATION-DEATH Woman who set herself on fire near UP Assembly dies Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman, who had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Lucknow, police said Thursday. .

DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES Number of active COVID cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official Lucknow: The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 47 per cent in the last 28 days, a senior official said here on Thursday. . IN THE PIPELINE... .

Chandigarh: Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at the Congress for opposing farm laws. . Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs officials to set up women help desks in police stations..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks. Armenia accused Turkey of blocking flights ca...

Case against actor, father for cheating, trademark violations

Hyderabad, Oct 15 PTI A case has been registered against actor Sachin Joshi and his father J M Joshi here for alleged cheating and violation of trademark under the Trademarks Act, police said on Thursday. According to a release from Cyberab...

Over 5,600 Afghan families displaced by fighting in south

Renewed fighting in southern Afghanistans Helmand province between Taliban insurgents and government forces has forced more than 5,600 families to flee their homes, local officials said Thursday. Omar Zwak, the provincial governors spokesma...

Bucharest's hot water pipes are cracking under pressure

On a rainy Tuesday in October, Miruna Nicolaescu was heating water on her kitchen stove for a shower, one of thousands of Bucharest residents left without hot running water because the citys decrepit pipes keep bursting.My reaction was, not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020