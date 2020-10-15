France to deploy 12,000 police to enforce corona curfews

France to deploy 12,000 police to enforce corona curfewsReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:26 IST
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 12,000 police officers would be deployed to enforce curfews in major cities across France from Saturday.
Police would not enforce the "rule of six" on private gatherings, he added.
Macron ordered the curfews in Paris and eight other big cities on Wednesday to tackle a second wave of coronavirus infections. (Editing by Richard Lough)
- READ MORE ON:
- Richard Lough
- Gerald Darmanin