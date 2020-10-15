Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat ATS nabs main accused in Rs 1-crore charas haul

The state ATS arrested Imran Malek (34), a resident of Rahim Nagar, from Narol area of the city, the official said. According to the ATS, Malek had admitted that he, along with one Nitin Chikne, sell drugs in Mumbai and he had hired the two peddlers to smuggle charas from Ludhiana in Punjab.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:05 IST
Gujarat ATS nabs main accused in Rs 1-crore charas haul

Days after two drug peddlers were nabbed with charas worth Rs 1 crore, the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed the main accused who had hired them, an official said. The state ATS arrested Imran Malek (34), a resident of Rahim Nagar, from Narol area of the city, the official said.

According to the ATS, Malek had admitted that he, along with one Nitin Chikne, sell drugs in Mumbai and he had hired the two peddlers to smuggle charas from Ludhiana in Punjab. On October 13, Mumbai resident Fahim Baig and Samir Shaikh, a native of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were arrested with over 16 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore near Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

The duo had claimed that Malek had sent them to Ludhiana to bring a consignment of medicines, the official said. The consignment, which actually contained charas, was to be delivered to Malek, for which the duo was to supposed to get Rs 50,000, he said.

Preliminary interrogation of Malek has revealed that he was arrested in 2011 by the Bandra police in Mumbai in a similar case and had been released in 2014..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's green tech key to climate change fight, Belgium says

Europe should not only lead the world in its drive to climate neutrality, but also play a central role in technologies to reach that goal, Belgiums Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.It is important that our country does not ...

Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will cancel her travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said in a statement.The campaign said that Harris was last tested ...

Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been affected by torrential rain and floods, and that necessary funds were being released for taking up reli...

Understanding consumer behaviour change in COVID time top challenge for marketing heads: study

A new study involving 1,361 chief marketing officers CMO of 12 countries including India has found that their top challenge is understanding the changes in consumer behaviour the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to. The study, Into the unknown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020