Left Menu
Development News Edition

No message to Pak for talks, says India; Dubs Pak PM's security advisor's claim as 'misleading, fictitious'

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also dubbed the "misleading and fictitious" claim by Khan's advisor Moeed Yusuf as an effort by Pakistan to divert attention from domestic failures of the government and mislead its people by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis. In an interview to an Indian news website, Yusuf had claimed that India had sent messages to Islamabad expressing a desire for conversation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:57 IST
No message to Pak for talks, says India; Dubs Pak PM's security advisor's claim as 'misleading, fictitious'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has not sent any message to Pakistan for talks as claimed by its Prime Minister Imran Khan's special advisor on national security, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday, and asserted that Islamabad's support to terrorism and use of abusive language against New Delhi are not conducive to normal neighbourly relations. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also dubbed the "misleading and fictitious" claim by Khan's advisor Moeed Yusuf as an effort by Pakistan to divert attention from domestic failures of the government and mislead its people by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis.

In an interview to an Indian news website, Yusuf had claimed that India had sent messages to Islamabad expressing a desire for conversation. He also talked about Kashmir among other issues during the interview. Reacting to Yusuf's remarks, Srivasta said,"as regards the purported message, let me make it clear that no such message was sent from our side. We have seen reports on the interview by a senior Pakistani official to an Indian media outlet. He has commented on India's internal matters." "As always, this is Pakistan's effort to divert attention from domestic failures of the present government and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis," he added. Srivastava said the official is well advised to restrict his counsel to his establishment and not to comment on India's domestic policy.

"The statements made by him are contrary to facts on the ground, misleading and fictitious," the MEA Spokesperson said. Srivastava said Pakistani leadership continues to indulge in inappropriate, provocative and hate speech against India, and its support to terrorism against India and use of "derogatory and abusive language" was not conducive to normal neighbourly relations.

"Pakistan continues to support, aid and abet cross-border terrorism against India and has also been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations to support terrorist infiltration. Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship further dipped after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terorrist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August last year also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

South African called to adopt right localisation policy at larger scale

If South Africa is to adopt the right localisation policy at a larger scale, about 3.2 percentage points could be added to the countrys annual GDP, says President Cyril Ramaphosa. This policy would include manufacturing 10 of goods locally,...

Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday as a precaution after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Biden campaign said in a statement. Harris, who the campaign said ...

UPDATE 2-OPEC+ panel discusses weaker oil demand outlook, Libya output - sources

An OPEC technical committee on Thursday discussed higher oil supply as production resumes in Libya along with a weaker demand outlook due to a second wave of coronavirus infections, two OPEC sources said. The Joint Technical Committee, whic...

Rugby-French federation and league agree on players' availability

The French rugby federation FFR and the league LNR have reached an agreement over the players availabilities for this autumns test matches, both the FFR and the LNR said on Thursday.According to the agreement, 31 players will be made availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020