Assam SP detained in connection with police exam paper leak scam

After a series of marathon interrogation by senior officials, Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is the brother of the Assam chief secretary, was detained on Thursday in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:17 IST
After a series of marathon interrogation by senior officials, Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is the brother of the Assam chief secretary, was detained on Thursday in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam. Krishna, who was suspected to be absconding on Wednesday, reached the state police headquarters in Ulubari area at around 11 am and he was questioned by top officials of Assam Police for hours, an official told PTI.

At around 6 pm, the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took him to their headquarters, which is about 200 metres from the Assam Police head office in the same area. "He has been detained. Now, he will be taken for medical check up and other relevant formalities," a senior official said.

The senior police official was interrogated for long hours on Monday and Tuesday. Krishna was the SP of Karimganj district, where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest at his residence in presence of other accused, some of whom have already been arrested, the official said.

