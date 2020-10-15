Left Menu
Court awards 3-month jail to Maha minister in cop assault case

A court here on Thursday sentenced Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur to three months rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of assault on policeman and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:27 IST
A court here on Thursday sentenced Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur to three months rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of assault on policeman and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500. The district and sessions court also convicted three others in the case, including a driver of the Women and Child Development Minister, and awarded them three months rigorous imprisonment.

They were also fined Rs 15,500 each by the court of district and sessions judge Urmila Joshi. The minister, a Congress leader, and the trio will have to undergo additional one-month jail if they fail to pay the fine, the court said.

Judge Joshi held Thakur, her driver and two workers guilty of beating up an on-duty policeman who stopped her vehicle on a one-way lane. According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 4.15 pm on March 24, 2012, in the Chunabhatti area under Rajapeth police station in Amravati district.

