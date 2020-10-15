Rahul to launch phase 2 of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will join Gandhi in the virtual launch of the campaign. It will be launched simultaneously from 1,500 rural locations in the state, according to a government statement. The campaign will pave the way for the next phase of the holistic development of the 13,000 plus villages across the state, it saidPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:13 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will flag off the phase 2 of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign virtually on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will join Gandhi in the virtual launch of the campaign. It will be launched simultaneously from 1,500 rural locations in the state, according to a government statement.
The campaign will pave the way for the next phase of the holistic development of the 13,000 plus villages across the state, it said. The chief minister said after the successful completion of phase 1 of the programme, the launch of the second phase will mark the initiation of around 50,000 development work worth approximately Rs 2,700 crore.
These will include streets and drains, water and sanitation, ponds, community centers, cremation grounds/graveyards, schools/anganwadis, among others.
