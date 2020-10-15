Trump threatens to "strike back" if EU imposes tariffs over Boeing

Trump threatens to "strike back" if EU imposes tariffs over BoeingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:04 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to "strike back" against the European Union if it put tariffs on U.S. goods after it won the right to do so earlier this week in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing.
"If they strike back, then we'll strike back harder than they'll strike. They don't want to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House.
