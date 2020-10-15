Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CID to file before it a preliminary report on the progress in the investigation Shukla's murder by October 16, when it will hear again a PIL seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI from the state investigating agency.

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:16 IST
Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A court here in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Singh, who is lodged at Beur Jail in Patna in connection with another case, be produced before it on October 28.

Praying for his production warrant, the CID counsel submitted that Singh was connected with the murder case of Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality. Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district by gunmen on October 4.

Three persons have so far been arrested by the CID in connection with the killing. The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CID to file before it a preliminary report on the progress in the investigation Shukla's murder by October 16, when it will hear again a PIL seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI from the state investigating agency.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Arny restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer in J&K

The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, In memory of Ma...

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020