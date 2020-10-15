70 people detained for protesting new farm laws near Krishi Bhavan in Delhi

A total of 70 people who had gathered at the Krishi Bhawan in central Delhi on Thursday to protest the three recently enacted central farm laws were detained by the Delhi Police, officials said. Police said 70 people were detained before they could start their protest at 12 pm.

Police received information that some Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, along with farmers from Punjab, might hold a protest at the Krishi Bhawan, following which necessary police deployment was done. At 12.15 pm, some people, under the leadership of Parambans Singh, president of the youth wing of the party, gathered along with a few supporters. They were informed that protest would be allowed in view of COVID-19 guidelines and section 144 order issued by ACP, Parliament Street, a senior police officer said. However, they did not pay heed to the warnings and started shouting slogans. A total of 70 protesters were detained and sent to Mandir Marg police station, the officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections at Parliament Street police station against the protesters. They were later released, police added.