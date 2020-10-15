U'khand HC issues contempt notice to govt official in plea against HRD Minister Nishank

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday sought the stand of a top official on a contempt plea for lowering the amount to be recovered from Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank against the government facilities availed by him as the state chief minister earlier. A bench of Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma issued the notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Kumar Chaudhary seeking his reply to the contempt of court plea within a week.

The bench took the step against Chaudhary on a contempt of court plea against the former CM for non-payment of market rent for the housing and other facilities, besides the dues over the electricity and water bills. In his compliance affidavit filed in the court, Nishank had contended that he had made a payment of Rs 10,77,709 to settle all his dues.

The affidavit was signed by Additional Secretary Deepndra Kumar Chaudhry in support of his contention. The court, however, had held that a total of Rs 41,64,389 was due from the former chief minister and not the amount actually paid by him..