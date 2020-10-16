Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramilitary convoy attacked in southwestern Pakistan, killing 14

Two explosions targeted military patrols along the Afghan border near Razmak, North Wazirstan, the military's public relations wing said. The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - an umbrella group of Islamist militants fighting against the Pakistani state and its security forces.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 00:01 IST
Paramilitary convoy attacked in southwestern Pakistan, killing 14
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A gun and rocket attack targeting a Pakistani paramilitary escort on Thursday killed seven soldiers and seven private security guards in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The security detail was escorting a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on a coastal highway travelling to the southern city of Karachi from the port town of Gawadar, located in the restive Balochistan province. The Pakistani military's public relations wing said the OGDCL personnel managed to escape the attack safely, but 14 security men had been killed in the incident.

The area has been sealed off and a search operation for the assailants had been launched, the military said in a statement. Mineral-rich Balochistan has seen a decades-long insurgency by separatists who want the province to secede from Pakistan because of what they term to be resource exploitation in the area.

An umbrella organisation of Baloch militant groups claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post, but the veracity of the account could not be independently verified by Reuters. It was the second major attack in Pakistan in 24 hours.

Six soldiers, including one officer, were killed in a separate attack in the former tribal areas in the northwest of the country late Wednesday. Two explosions targeted military patrols along the Afghan border near Razmak, North Wazirstan, the military's public relations wing said.

The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - an umbrella group of Islamist militants fighting against the Pakistani state and its security forces. The group dispersed and broke into factions following operations in 2014 by Pakistan's military in the former tribal areas, which had long been a hotbed for militants that attacked targets in Pakistan as well as across the border in Afghanistan.

However, two splinter groups rejoined the TTP this year, and attacks against security forces have seen a marked increase. At least 49 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the region since March, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020