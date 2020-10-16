3 held for stealing 306 LPG cylinders from godown in Mathura

3 held for stealing 306 LPG cylinders from godown in MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 00:21 IST
The Mathura Police has recovered 306 LPG cylinders which were stolen from a godown here last month and arrested three people in connection with the matter, officials said on Thursday
Those arrested have been identified as Digambar Singh, owner of an Agra-based LPG agency, Veeri Singh Kushawah and Sohan Lal, they said
According to police, the accused had hatched a plan to steal 50 LPG cylinders. But on September 23, Lal, along with Kushawah, stole the entire lot of 306 LPG cylinders from the godown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lal
- Sohan Lal
- Kushawah
- Digambar Singh
- Veeri Singh Kushawah
ALSO READ
Rs 74 lakh seized from car of RJD leader; Sushil Modi alleges sale of poll tickets in Lalu's party
Amarinder, Khattar pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
MPC will merge with PRISM: Lalhmangaiha Sailo
Jaishankar pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on 116th birth anniversary
Lal Bahadur Shastri steered the nation through critical times: Vice prez Naidu