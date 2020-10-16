Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. on DEA warrant

The DEA spokeswoman told Reuters she did not have further details on the circumstances of the arrest, whether Cienfuegos was coming or going at the Los Angeles airport, or whether family or others were traveling with him. Cienfuegos, 72, held the rank of a four star Army general and was Pena Nieto's defense minister until the end of the president's term.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:45 IST
Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. on DEA warrant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S authorities detained the defense minister for Mexican ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto at Los Angeles airport on Thursday on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warrant, a DEA spokeswoman told Reuters. As defense minister General Salvador Cienfuegos was a powerful figure in Mexico's drug war in which the army battled cartels across the country.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed of the detention of Cienfuegos by the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. "The Consul in Los Angeles will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours. We will offer the consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted," said Ebrard.

A Mexican diplomatic source said members of Cienfuegos' family, traveling with him at the time of the detention, have already been released. The DEA spokeswoman told Reuters she did not have further details on the circumstances of the arrest, whether Cienfuegos was coming or going at the Los Angeles airport, or whether family or others were traveling with him.

Cienfuegos, 72, held the rank of a four-star Army general and was Pena Nieto's defense minister until the end of the president's term. "This detention is going to have a powerful impact in Mexico," said military affairs analyst Raul Benitez.

Pena Nieto was in office for six years through December 2018. Several members of his cabinet and party have been implicated in high-level corruption cases, sometimes involving allegations of links to organized crime. The detention of Cienfuegos comes on the heels of the arrest of ex-President Felipe Calderon's security minister, Genaro Garcia Luna. Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas last year on suspicion of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a major drug cartel he was tasked with combating.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rockets GM Morey steps downHouston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that he will step down on Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise. Executive vice p...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Olympics Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadiumYokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80 capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earningsPop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live per...

Villgro and FPAI invite applications for innovative solutions in Sexual and Reproductive Health

- The Family Planning Association of India FPAI and Villgro Innovations Foundation launched the Innovation Challenge for individuals and startups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space - A cohort of 15 inno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020