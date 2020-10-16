Amit Shah greets NSG on its 36th Raising Day, terms it 'distinguished force in world'

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the National Security Guard (NSG) on its 36th Raising Day and said their unparalleled capabilities to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the National Security Guard (NSG) on its 36th Raising Day and said their unparalleled capabilities to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in the world. "Greetings to National Security Guard on their 36th Raising Day. Their unparalleled capabilities to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in world," Shah tweeted.

He further said that the NSG is an elite force, which has always protected the nation with its bravery, courage and dedication. "They always protected the nation with their bravery, courage and dedication. India is proud of our elite force," he added.

Established in 1984, NSG is popularly known as the Black Cats -- is an elite striking force in the country -- trained and equipped to handle situations like a terrorist attack, hijacking, and hostage captivity. (ANI)

