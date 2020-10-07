HM Amit Shah hails cabinet's nod for revised cost for Kolkata metro corridor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding areas and said it was a testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for the welfare of West Bengal. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas. Estimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and the target date of completion is December, 2021.

"Historic day for the people of Kolkata as Modi Cabinet approved the revised cost of ₹8,575Cr for Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor project which will be completed by Dec 2021. "This is a testimony of PM @narendramodi's commitment for the welfare of Bengal," Shah tweeted.

The home minister said by connecting business district of Kolkata with industrial city of Howrah, this landmark project will provide a boost to the economy and reduce traffic congestion and pollution. "It will surge employment and lead to a smooth and safe travel for the people," he said.

Shah also hailed the Cabinet's approval for the 'Natural Gas Marketing Reforms'. "In a major move to strengthen the gas sector and to make India a gas based economy, Modi govt has approved 'Natural Gas Marketing Reforms'," he said.

The home minister said this visionary reform will prove to be a game changer by inducing more transparency and competition in the gas sector.