Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do "whatever it takes" to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:59 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do "whatever it takes" to organize the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. "I want to make sure I see the Olympics take place next year," he said, speaking at a town hall at Kyodo News, Japan's largest news agency.
He also touched on his visit to Vietnam and Indonesia scheduled for Sunday, saying that a free and open Indo-Pacific is "essential" to stability in the region. His visit would mark the first time he travels overseas as prime minister.
At the town hall meeting, which also marks a month since the day he came into power, Suga added that he would combine measures to rein in the coronavirus with steps to revive the economy.
