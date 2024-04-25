Left Menu

Olympics-Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris Games

The roof closes in around 15 minutes, according to the organisers, who also announced the renovation of the players' restaurant and changing rooms, with more space available. "It was really a wish of the tournament, of the federation, beyond the Games, to be able to offer new spaces to the players," Mauresmo said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:41 IST
Olympics-Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris Games
  • Country:
  • France

Roland Garros has completed a revamp ahead of the French Open as the Parisian ground gears up to host the tennis tournament and boxing semi-finals and finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Suzanne Lenglen will be the second covered court at Roland Garros, four years after the Philippe Chatrier, when the claycourt Grand Slam starts on May 26.

"The Lenglen roof will enable us, in the event of bad weather, to shelter 25,000 people (on the two main courts), to have two matches instead of one being played, and will give us a little more flexibility in our programming," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told a press conference on Thursday. The roof closes in around 15 minutes, according to the organisers, who also announced the renovation of the players' restaurant and changing rooms, with more space available.

"It was really a wish of the tournament, of the federation, beyond the Games, to be able to offer new spaces to the players," Mauresmo said. "It will benefit the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it's independent of the event," French federation president Gilles Moretton said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024