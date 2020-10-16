Locket Chatterjee writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe into Beleghata explosion

West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Beleghata explosion.

The explosion, which took place on October 13, had blown off parts of the roof and wall of the Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries were reported due to the blast.

After the incident, Chatterjee had tweeted, "West Bengal is becoming the hub of bomb-making industry. A bomb exploded in Beliaghat Club this morning. Preparation in full swing for the 2021 election? Wish the WB police used some muscle in stopping these terrorists but they had their own priorities!" (ANI)