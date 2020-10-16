UN aid chief: Funding shortage cuts aid to 4 million Yemenis

A funding shortage has cut off aid to 4 million Yemenis and experts are increasingly worried that “the window to prevent famine” in the war-torn country is closing quickly, the UN humanitarian chief said Thursday. Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that aid agencies are only reaching 9 million people a month, down from more than 13 million at the beginning of the year.

“What is to be the fate of the 4 million we no longer have the money to help?” he asked. On September 15, Lowcock for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait for giving nothing to this year's USD 3.4 billion humanitarian appeal for Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country which has been engulfed in conflict since 2015.

Days later, Kuwait announced a USD 20 million donation and Saudi Arabia publicly committed to providing USD 204 million to UN aid agencies, part of its USD 500 million pledged in June. That pledge was half of its 2019 commitment. The UAE, which had been a top donor, did not announce any funding for this year. Lowcock said new funding increased donations to the UN appeal from 30 per cent last month to 42 per cent this month which is welcome, but last year at this time it was 65 per cent funded, and the shortage “still mean that more key programs are at risk of shutting down.” Yemen's conflict started with Houthi Shiite rebels backed by Iran capturing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition backing the government intervened to battle the rebels and curb Iran's influence in what has turned into a stalemated regional proxy war. Since then, more than 100,000 people — fighters and civilians — have been killed.

Lowcock told the Security Council that famine was averted two years ago when action was taken on five priority issues: protecting civilians, access for humanitarian workers, funding, the economy and progress toward peace. In the last month, he said, the conflict has escalated and “there are now 47 active front lines across Yemen — the most every recorded.” Civilian casualties reached their highest level this year in September, with the heaviest clashes in Hodeida, Marib and Al Jawf, causing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

“In recent days, hostilities have subsided somewhat, but it is not enough,” he said, warning that a major confrontation in Marib city “could be disastrous,” and anything jeopardizing the smooth operation of the country's major port at Hodeida, which is a lifeline for aid deliveries, “would put millions of lives at risk.”.