Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters defy ban for second day despite PM's warning

Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters chanted "Down with Dictatorship" under pouring rain in Bangkok on Friday, defying a government ban on demonstrations for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:01 IST
Thai protesters defy ban for second day despite PM's warning

Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters chanted "Down with Dictatorship" under pouring rain in Bangkok on Friday, defying a government ban on demonstrations for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The location of the demonstration was shifted at short notice by about 1.6 km (1 mile) after police deployed in force at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, where tens of thousands of protesters rallied on Thursday.

"The cops closed Ratchaprasong to prevent protests ... we have to avoid the encirclement. fight!!!" one of the protest leaders, Panupong Jadnok, posted on Facebook. Police with batons and riot shields rushed to the scene of the new demonstration and closed nearby roads and metro stations.

"I have to fight for my future," said Pin, 22, a university student who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisals. The ban on gatherings of more than five people was imposed on Thursday after nearly three months of protests that have called for a reduction in the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy as well as the removal of Prayuth.

Prayuth first took power as army chief in a 2014 coup. Critics say he engineered a general election last year to keep hold of power as a civilian prime minister. He says the election was fair. Protesters also want a new constitution, to replace one drafted under military rule.

"I'm not quitting," Prayuth told reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting. "The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent ... It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases."

He warned people not to violate the emergency measures, saying: "Just wait and see ... If you do wrong, we will use the law." Calls have also built up among protesters for reforms to the monarchy, which is accused by protesters of helping to entrench decades of military influence in politics.

Protests have been largely peaceful. The only specific incident cited by the government for the imposition of emergency measures was one in which Queen Suthida's motorcade was jeered by protesters, but it also said protests were damaging the economy and national security.

Police said on Friday that two men would be charged with attempted violence against the queen, which carries a possible death sentence. Protesters have denounced the emergency measures and the arrest of some 40 protesters in the past week.

Parliamentary opposition parties also condemned the emergency measures. "Pheu Thai Party calls on General Prayuth Chan-ocha and the state officials to lift the emergency decree and to stop intimidating the people in all manners and to release those who were arrested immediately," said the party, which has the most seats in parliament. (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 4,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 79 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were recorded durin...

BJP slams Chirag Paswan, accuses LJP of spreading confusion, lies ahead of Bihar polls

In its most direct attack on the Lok Janshakti Party, the BJP on Friday accused its president Chirag Paswan of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party, and asserted that it had no re...

Croatia daily COVID-19 infections exceed 1,000 for first time

Croatia reported 1,131 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the Adriatic country of four million people has exceeded 1,000 infections a day.In the last 10 days the number of new cases has accelerated from about 300 a day to reach 793 on...

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Another day at the European Union summit, another leader gone away. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the summit of heads of states and governments in Belgium on its final day as a precautionary measure after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020