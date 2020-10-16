Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU eyes more trade talks, says UK PM statement "just not serious" - sources

The European Union is still preparing for more trade talks with Britain next week, an official and a diplomat told Reuters after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:56 IST
EU eyes more trade talks, says UK PM statement "just not serious" - sources

The European Union is still preparing for more trade talks with Britain next week, an official and a diplomat told Reuters after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit. "He didn't say they will leave the negotiating table. So it's all just rhetoric. He didn't say they won't keep on talking. So they will," the diplomat said.

The official added that the EU's Brexit negotiating team was "already packing for an intense week in London" and added: "On the whole Australia deal/Canada deal revival... it's just not serious."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not.Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite plea...

Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a panchnama of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately. Ac...

France to roll out airport testing this month - minister

France will introduce rapid COVID-19 tests at airports this month, the countrys transport minister said on Friday, in a boost for Air France-KLM and other airlines pushing for an easing of travel restrictions and quarantines. Well put that ...

Cricket-County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

County teams will compete for two first-class trophies in the 2021 season with the County Championship to resume with a group stage format followed by a five-day final for the Bob Willis Trophy, the countrys cricket board ECB announced on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020