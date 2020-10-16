Govt employee on auto-rickshaw injured during snatching bid in southeast Delhi

A 47-year-old government employee was injured after falling on the road from an auto-rickshaw when some unidentified assailants tried to snatch her bag in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Sunlight Colony area around 5 pm on Tuesday, following which the woman was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The woman managed to save her bag but received injury on her head, the police said, adding that she is stable. The woman works in east Delhi. A case has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, the police added.