Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai police use water cannon on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannon and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters pushed back, some with umbrellas.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:49 IST
Thai police use water cannon on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannon and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Protesters pushed back, some with umbrellas. A few threw plastic bottles at the police in full riot gear. "Get out, get out," the protesters chanted as police used the heaviest force yet to stop three months of protests that have challenged King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy as well as demanding the removal of Prayuth, a former military ruler.

"The dictatorial government is using violence to disperse the people's movement," said Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, one of the protest leaders. A ban on gatherings of more than five people was imposed on Thursday.

"We've issued warnings against illegal acts," police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong told reporters. "After this there will be intensive measures in enforcing the law." A protest sign read "Release our friends" - a reference to the arrest of more than 40 protesters, including several of their leaders, as a government crackdown has intensified this week.

"I have to fight for my future," said Pin, 22, a university student who declined to give her full name. Prayuth first took power as army chief in a 2014 coup. Critics say he engineered a general election last year to keep hold of power as a civilian prime minister. He says the election was fair.

Protesters also want a new constitution, to replace one drafted under military rule. NOT QUITTING

"I'm not quitting," Prayuth told reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting, adding that emergency measures would be in force for up to 30 days. He warned people not to violate them, saying: "Just wait and see ... If you do wrong, we will use the law." Calls have also built up among protesters for reforms to the monarchy, which is accused by protesters of helping to entrench decades of military influence in politics.

Protests have been largely peaceful. The only specific incident cited by the government for the imposition of emergency measures was one in which Queen Suthida's motorcade was jeered by protesters, but it also said protests were damaging the economy and national security.

Police said on Friday that two men would be charged with attempted violence against the queen, which carries a possible death sentence if her life is thought to have been threatened. Even if not, the charge can mean life in jail. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was concerned about the situation in Thailand, said Ravina Shamdsani Said, a spokeswoman for commissioner Michelle Bachelet.

"We are particularly concerned about the application of serious charges, including the crime of sedition, against individuals for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights," she told a briefing in Geneva. Thai parliamentary opposition parties condemned the emergency measures.

"Pheu Thai Party calls on General Prayuth Chan-ocha and the state officials to lift the emergency decree and to stop intimidating the people in all manners and to release those who were arrested immediately," said the party, which has the most seats in parliament. (Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok, Michael Shields in Switzerland; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Robert Birsel, Chizu Nomiyama and Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Dreams dashed: Malawi migrants return empty-handed from S. Africa

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Oct 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Siphat Simali imagined that when she finally got back to Malawi she would return with pride and enough earnings from South Africa to support her two children and start a small...

Forex reserves rise by USD 5.867 bn to lifetime high of USD 551.505 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.867 billion to touch a record high of USD 551.505 billion in the week to October 9, according to the RBI data. In the previous week ended October 2, 2020, the reserves had increased by ...

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

The European Union is continuing to work for a Brexit accord, the head of the blocs executive said on Friday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal split at the end of the year. The EU con...

Britain changes vaccine rollout measures for COVID and flu

Britain said on Friday it had changed its rules around administering and distributing vaccines to make the speedy rollout of any COVID-19 vaccine easier and increase the number of people able to give jabs. The change comes into force after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020