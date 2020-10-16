Five girls being trafficked to Haryana rescued in UP's Gorakhpur

Five minors have been rescued and two men arrested by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) here, police said on Friday. The arrests were made from platform number-2 of the Gorakhpur railway station on Thursday based on a tip-off, SSP Jogendra Kumar said.

The accused, Vinod Kumar and Vinod of Maharajganj district, told police they were taking the girls to Hisar in Haryana, the SSP said. The girls were tested for COVID-19 and then handed over to Child Line Gorakhpur. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code section 370 (5) that deals with trafficking of more than one minor; Section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) and Section 3 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, police said.

The matter is being probed and efforts are on to find the links of those arrested, they said..