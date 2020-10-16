Uttarakhand edu minister appears in court in connection with 5-yr-old case

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey on Friday made an appearance in a local court in connection with a five-year-old case, in which he is accused of fighting with a revenue official while enforcing a 'chakka jam' (road blockade). Pandey appeared in the court of Rudrapur Civil Judge Senior Division in response to a warrant.

The minister is among five people named as accused in the case registered in 2015 at Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district for attacking a revenue officer while enforcing a blockade. Pandey, who represents the Gadarpur seat in the state assembly, appeared in court to have the warrant recalled against him as he could not respond to earlier summons due to the coronavirus crisis, his lawyer Charanjit Singh said.

The minister said that as an opposition leader in 2015, he was agitating on issues of public interest..