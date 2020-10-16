Foundation laid for memorial to architect of PAP scheme

Tamil Nadu MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani on Friday laid thefoundation stone for a memorial to V K Palanisamy Gounder, oneof the main architects of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Scheme inthe district

The memorial is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1crore

Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly, Pollachi VJayaraman, MLA Kasthuri Vasu and senior district officialswere present at the event held at Aliyar, official sourcessaid.