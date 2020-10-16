Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 men die, 1 injured at Florida motorcycle club shooting

Three men died and one man was injured in an early Friday shooting sparked by a confrontation at a Florida warehouse used by a motorcycle club, officials said. Mina told news reporters early Friday. Mina said the man who is recovering at the hospital has not been cooperating with authorities.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:28 IST
3 men die, 1 injured at Florida motorcycle club shooting

Three men died and one man was injured in an early Friday shooting sparked by a confrontation at a Florida warehouse used by a motorcycle club, officials said. The Orange County Sheriff's office says deputies are looking for suspects who may have fled the area in Orlando, but investigators are still not clear whether those who died or were injured fired a weapon themselves.

“There were multiple shots fired, there was possibly more than one shooter,” Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina told news reporters early Friday. Mina said some witnesses have spoken to investigators and given some details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

“The only thing that we have learned so far is that there was an argument, confrontation over someone's motorcycle, maybe a disagreement about something,” Mina said. Mina said the man who is recovering at the hospital has not been cooperating with authorities.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Mina

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games CWG for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team womens T20 competition. The eight-team womens T20 megaevent will kick off on July 29, the opening day of the mult...

AITUC condemns govt decision to divest NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned the Centres decision to demerge and divest the under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant NSP of state-owned NMDC. The trade union in a statement said that NMDC had acquired 1,980 ac...

Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invasion -White House adviser

Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.I think Taiwan needs to start looki...

Three weightlifters test COVID-19 positive in Aurangabad

Three weightlifters- two from Kerala and one from Andhra Pradesh- who arrived in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to attend a training session at the Sports Authority of Indias SAI centre, tested coronavirus positive on Friday, an official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020