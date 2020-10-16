Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

Krishna is the highest ranked serving official of the Assam government arrested so far in the scam. He was the SP of Karimganj district where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest in his residence in presence of other accused persons, some of whom have already been arrested, police sources said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:35 IST
Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

A local court on Friday remanded Kumar Sanjit Krishna, an SP who was arrested in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, to five days police custody. The CID arrested the Assam Police Service (ASP) officer, who is the brother of the state chief secretary, on Thursday night after a marathon interrogation.

Krishna was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro, Devashish Hazarika, who remanded him to five days police custody. The court also extended the police custody of Suraj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika, who are also accused in the question paper leak case, for five more days.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across the state. So far, multiple agencies of Assam Police have arrested 51 people, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta and BJP leader Diban Deka who was later expelled from the party, from different parts of the state and outside.

The scam has rocked the state, providing ammunition to the opposition months before the Assembly election which is likely to be held in March-April next year. Krishna is the highest ranked serving official of the Assam government arrested so far in the scam.

He was the SP of Karimganj district where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest in his residence in presence of other accused persons, some of whom have already been arrested, police sources said. He was transferred to Barpeta district as the SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 11, which was a Sunday.

Krishna's official residence in Karimganj was searched on Sunday and Tuesday, while his personal house in Guwahati was searched by the CID on Wednesday. Krishna, who was suspected to be absconding on Wednesday, reached the Police Headquarters in Ulubari area of Guwahati at around 11 am on Thursday and he was questioned by top officials of Assam Police the whole day. He was arrested at night.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that if his brother has done something wrong, "the law will take its own course on the basis of evidence". "As Chief Secretary, I have been supporting on independent and neutral enquiry from the beginning...and I believe whoever is guilty will be brought to justice," he had said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...

India, Netherlands collaborate in e-health initiative

India and the Netherlands on Friday discussed a joint thrust in e-health sector with the purpose of providing digital health facilities and security to Indians and helping the Netherlands accelerate the digital transformation of health.&#16...

Nagaland bypolls: 8 candidates file nominations for 2 assembly seats

Altogether eight candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland, a state election official said. Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the Southern...

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020