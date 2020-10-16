Five held in connection with murder of teacher in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Five people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district early this month, police said on Friday. Police investigation revealed that he was killed over an alleged extra-marital affair.

Sudhir Kumar was shot dead by unidentified men on October 4 when he was returning to home on his motorcycle after giving tuition to students in Bopada village, police had said a day after the incident. According to Station House Officer (SHO) K P Singh, during investigation, five people were found involved in the murder case and they were arrested on Friday.

The arrested accused, including the parents-in-law of a woman, told police that the teacher was shot dead for having an affair with her, the SHO said..