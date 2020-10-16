Man booked for abducting, assaulting minor girl in Aurangabad

An unidentified man has beenbooked for kidnapping and trying to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl in Wadgaon Kolhati area of Aurangabad in theearly hours of Friday, police said

At around 1:30am, the accused took the girl to asecluded spot and tried to force himself on her, fleeing fromthe spot when she started shouting, the MIDC Waluj policestation official said

A case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assaultamong others under IPC and POCSO Act was registered and huntwas on for the accused, he said.