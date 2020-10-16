MP: Transporter's son abducted, Rs 2 cr ransom sought

The 13-year-old son of atransporter was abducted from Dhanvantari Nagar area ofJabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and a ransom of Rs 2 crore has beendemanded, Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandelsaid on Friday

The boy had gone to buy some items from a nearby shop,and some time later his mother and father got ransom callsalong with a threat of not approaching police, the officialsaid

All efforts were on to trace the boy and nab theculprits, the Additional SP said.