MP: Transporter's son abducted, Rs 2 cr ransom sought

MP: Transporter's son abducted, Rs 2 cr ransom soughtPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST
The 13-year-old son of atransporter was abducted from Dhanvantari Nagar area ofJabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and a ransom of Rs 2 crore has beendemanded, Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandelsaid on Friday
The boy had gone to buy some items from a nearby shop,and some time later his mother and father got ransom callsalong with a threat of not approaching police, the officialsaid
All efforts were on to trace the boy and nab theculprits, the Additional SP said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Khandelsaid
- Dhanvantari