Four children found hacked to death in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Four persons had been detained in connection with the crime, a senior official told PTI late in the evening. The incident came to light this morning after the children were found lying in a pool of blood inside a house on a farm in Raver taluka's Borkheda Shivar village.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:08 IST
Four children found hacked to death in Jalgaon, Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four minor siblings were found hacked to death in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. Four persons had been detained in connection with the crime, a senior official told PTI late in the evening.

The incident came to light this morning after the children were found lying in a pool of blood inside a house on a farm in Raver taluka's Borkheda Shivar village. "The children's parents had gone to Madhya Pradesh with their elder son for 'dashkriya' (tenth-day ritual) for a dead relative," the official said.

"When the farm owner visited the house in the morning, he was shocked to find the four siblings lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the villagers as well as the police," the official said. Raver police rushed to the spot and the bodies of the children, identified as Sangita (13), Rahul (11), Anil (eight) and Nani (six), were taken to a hospital for post-mortem, he said.

"All four had been hacked to death with an axe. Deep wounds were found on their necks," the official added. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person, he said.

Jalgaon Police has detained four persons and they were being questioned, said Pratap Dighavkar, Inspector General of Police, Nashik Range. The police have formed three teams to investigate the case, another official said.

