Police busts terrorist hideout in J-K’s Kishtwar, ammunition recovered

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday and the police recovered three weapons, seven grenades and ammunition, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:12 IST
A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday and the police recovered three weapons, seven grenades and ammunition, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a cordon and search operation was launched by Kishtwar police along with 11 Rastriya Rifles in the forest area of Marwah, SSP (Kishtwar) Harmeet Singh Mehta said.

During the search operation, the police busted the terrorist hideout and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material, including one RPG launcher, two pistols, two pistol magazines, nine pistol rounds, four AK-47 empty magazines, 122 rounds of AK guns and seven plastic grenades, he said. Accordingly, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation is going on, police added.

PTI AB SRY.

