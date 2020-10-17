Japan PM Suga sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead -NHK

Japan PM Suga sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead -NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-10-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 03:15 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has sent an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead to coincide with its autumn festival, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
It would be Suga's first such offering to the shrine since taking office last month. His predecessor, Shinzo Abe, had also regularly sent offerings via an aide on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two and during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals, refraining to visit in person to avoid angering China and South Korea.
