Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar says most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election

The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on what the cancellation of polling stations would mean for the fairness of the election. In the last election in 2015, the ethnic Arakan National Party won most of the seats for Rakhine state and the third-highest number of votes nationwide.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 10:53 IST
Myanmar says most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than half the polling stations initially planned in conflict-torn Rakhine for Myanmar's Nov. 8 election will no longer operate, as parts of the state are too unstable for voting, the country's election committee said. The region, where most parliamentary seats are held by Rakhine nationalist opponents of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been beset by an ethnic insurgency that has intensified this year.

The ruling National League for Democracy said three of its candidates were abducted in Rakhine while campaigning on Wednesday. Police did not respond to requests for comment, and Arakan Army insurgents made no statement. Some areas "are not in a position to hold a free and fair election," the committee said in a statement late on Friday.

There will be no voting in nine of 17 townships in Rakhine, according to the statement, while another four will have minimal voting. "This has a huge impact on us. We have only a few spots for voting left," said Myo Kyaw, spokesman for the Arakan League for Democracy, one of the major parties in Rakhine.

"There is no such thing as a 100% free and fair election. The election this year is worse than the others before it," he added. The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on what the cancellation of polling stations would mean for the fairness of the election.

In the last election in 2015, the ethnic Arakan National Party won most of the seats for Rakhine state and the third-highest number of votes nationwide. The party seeks a federal system in Myanmar, with more power for its states. Rakhine drew the eyes of the world in 2017 when more than 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh during a military crackdown, a campaign that UN investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent". The army said it was responding to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

The current conflict is being waged by the Arakan Army, which is fighting for greater autonomy for the western region. Its recruits are largely Buddhists, who make up most of the population of Rakhine as well as Myanmar. Opposition parties have urged Myanmar's government to postpone the election because of surging coronavirus infections and a rising death toll, but Suu Kyi has said the ballot must go ahead.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020