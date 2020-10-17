112 kg of ganja seized in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, 5 held

Altogether 112 kg of ganja was seized from two places in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and five persons were arrested, police said on Saturday. The police recovered 106 kg of ganja from a goods vehicle in Bhaktinagar in Siliguri city while six kg of the same substance was seized from New Jalpaiguri are on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the vehicle on Siliguri Eastern Metropolitan Bypass near Dhakeshwari temple and recovered the ganja from it. Three persons who were in the goods vehicle were arrested, police said.

Of the three persons, two hailed from neighbouring Cooch Behar district, while the third one is a resident of Siliguri. The police did not disclose the origin and destination of the vehicle which was carrying the contraband.

In the other incident, six kg of ganja was seized from two persons in Phulbari locality of New Jalpaiguri police station area. The two, who were smuggling the contraband to Bihar from Assam via Jalpaiguri, were arrested, the police said.