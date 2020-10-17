Nomination papers of Cong candidate from Tundla rejected

Nomination papers of Cong candidate from Tundla rejectedPTI | Firozabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:08 IST
Nomination papers of the Congress candidate from Tundla assembly seat were rejected during scrutiny on Saturday, officials said
Returning Officer Rajesh Kumar Verma said the nomination papers of Congress candidate Snehlata Babli were rejected due to certain shortcomings
The affidavit filed along with the nomination papers was not complete, he said. The by-election on the seat is slated for November 3.
