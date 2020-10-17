Left Menu
Robbers open fire on bank security guards, loot Rs 31.55 lakh from cash van in Jaipur

Two security guards of a private bank were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on them before looting Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Mansarovar area here, they said. The four assailants, who came in a luxury car, opened fire on the security guards of the bank.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:11 IST
Two security guards of a private bank were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on them before looting Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Mansarovar area here, they said.

The four assailants, who came in a luxury car, opened fire on the security guards of the bank. Two guards were injured in the firing, said SHO, Shipra Path police station, Khaleel Ahmed Khilji. He said the bank guards also fired at the assailants. The rear windshield of the assailants' car was broken in the firing.

Khilji said the injured guards were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. The robbers managed to flee with Rs 31.55 lakh from the cash van which was parked outside the bank, the police said.

Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba and other senior police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas is being scanned to trace the accused and teams have been formed to nab them, the police said.

