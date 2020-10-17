Left Menu
IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused including the Managing Director and CEO of a Bengaluru-based private company in connection with IMA scam case in the designated court here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:48 IST
IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused including the Managing Director and CEO of a Bengaluru-based private company in connection with IMA scam case in the designated court here. The supplementary chargesheet includes the names of the then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (North); the then Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) EOD, CID, Bangalore; the then Inspector General, EOD, CID, Bengaluru; the Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP) (East), Bengaluru City Police; the then Station House Officer (Inspector), Commercial Street Police Station, Bangalore; the then Sub Inspector of Police, Commercial Street Police Station, Bangalore; and others including private persons, private companies related to IMA scam.

It was alleged in the supplementary chargesheet that the then Revenue Officer along with other police officials of Bangalore had closed the enquiries and verifications conducted by them into the complaints and information received against the said private company based at Bangalore. The chargesheet said the accused did not take necessary action under Law, including KPIDFE Act 2004, and instead had given clean chit and recommended closure of the complaints stating that the said private company had not indulged in any illegal acts.

It was also alleged that the 'illegal' activities of the company had continued unabated and 'several thousand' of investors had lost 'crore of rupees' in the scam. In August 2019, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief S Girish had said that the case was being transferred to the CBI because the investigation had to be carried out in different states. An SIT was investigating the multi-crore IMA Jewels case, where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter. The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested.

The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the scam when it first came to light in June 2019, when more than 4,000 investors trooped outside the showroom after an audio clip purportedly recorded by Khan went viral. (ANI)

