Nagpur: Man held for raping 12-year-old girl

A man was arrested in Nagpur forallegedly raping a 12-year-old girl after luring her to thecotton fields nearby, police said on Saturday

The incident happened on Friday afternoon in Nilajvillage when the girl and her brother were grazing goats, saida Khaparkheda police station official

After the girl's kin filed a complaint, ManishRavindra Choudhary (25) was held under provisions of IPC andPOCSO Act, he said.