Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar owner's killing: Police arrest four, open fire at 2

The four accused were arrested from a lodge at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, police said. The arrested have been identified as Shashikiran (45) and Nitya (29) of Somwarpet in Kodagu district; Ganesha (39) from Mangaluru; and Akshay (32) from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:11 IST
Bar owner's killing: Police arrest four, open fire at 2

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI): Four people have been arrested here in connection with the fatal shooting of a bar owner, police said on Saturday. As part of the investigation, the four were taken to the spot where they hid their weapons when two of them tried to assault the police team.

As self-defence, the team opened fire injuring the two, who have been hospitalised. The bar owner Manish Shetty (45) had come out of the bar near Brigade Road on Thursday when the bike-borne assailants shot him and sped away, the police said.

The assailants had used a single-barrel breech- loading gun to kill the bar owner, who was a native of Koppa town in Chikkamagaluru district. The four accused were arrested from a lodge at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Shashikiran (45) and Nitya (29) of Somwarpet in Kodagu district; Ganesha (39) from Mangaluru; and Akshay (32) from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district. Further investigations are on, they added.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-lockdowners protest as London COVID alert level is raised

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday, hours after the British capital moved to the second highest COVID-19 alert level.As a second wave of infections gathers pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has s...

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020