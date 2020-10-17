Bar owner's killing: Police arrest four, open fire at 2

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI): Four people have been arrested here in connection with the fatal shooting of a bar owner, police said on Saturday. As part of the investigation, the four were taken to the spot where they hid their weapons when two of them tried to assault the police team.

As self-defence, the team opened fire injuring the two, who have been hospitalised. The bar owner Manish Shetty (45) had come out of the bar near Brigade Road on Thursday when the bike-borne assailants shot him and sped away, the police said.

The assailants had used a single-barrel breech- loading gun to kill the bar owner, who was a native of Koppa town in Chikkamagaluru district. The four accused were arrested from a lodge at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Shashikiran (45) and Nitya (29) of Somwarpet in Kodagu district; Ganesha (39) from Mangaluru; and Akshay (32) from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district. Further investigations are on, they added.