Dhawan strikes maiden IPL century to lead DC to 5-wicket win over CSK

Shikhar Dhawan hit his maiden IPL hundred as Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets here on Saturday

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 179 for 4 in 20 overs (F Du Plessis 58, A Rayudu 45, Watson 36; A Nortje 2/44). Delhi Capitals: 185 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (S Dhawan 100 not out, M Stoinis 24; D Chahar 2/18).