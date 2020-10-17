Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several initiatives taken to bring transparency in government machinery, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that in the last six years, several initiatives have been taken to bring transparency in the government machinery and radical changes in the system by using information technology.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:31 IST
Several initiatives taken to bring transparency in government machinery, says Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that in the last six years, several initiatives have been taken to bring transparency in the government machinery and radical changes in the system by using information technology. "All these efforts have certainly proved fruitful, be it conducting of recruitment on merit basis or implementing teacher transfer policy. These initiatives taken by Haryana to bring about reforms have been appreciated at the national level," he said while addressing a press conference

Khattar said that in the last six years, recruitment on about 85,000 government posts has been done on merit basis, and added that in the next five years, merit-based recruitments will be done to more than one lakh posts. The Chief Minister said a number of complaints were received from Regional Transport Office (RTO), and therefore significant changes were made in Transport Department in the state.

"District transport officers (DTOs) will be appointed in all the 22 districts in place of regional transport secretaries. The public will now get rid of middlemen at the RTOs," he said. Khattar said that automated driving test tracks will be set up in 11 districts to test the driving skills, and the whole process will be computerized.

To keep a check on the overloading in commercial vehicles, the Haryana Chief Minister said the state government will install portable scales on roads. Khattar also informed that vehicle inspectors are ordered to wear body cameras to maintain a corruption-free checking process. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-lockdowners protest as London COVID alert level is raised

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday, hours after the British capital moved to the second highest COVID-19 alert level.As a second wave of infections gathers pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has s...

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020