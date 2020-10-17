Delhi reports 3,259 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Delhi reported 3,259 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths on Saturday. Delhi government said that 3,154 people recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The national capital's total COVID-19 count has risen to 3,27,718 including 2,98,853 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,981 deaths, while the active cases stand at 22,884. With a spike of 62,212 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday. (ANI)