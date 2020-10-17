IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs DC

IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs DCPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:42 IST
Delhi Capitals: P Shaw c and b Chahar 0 S Dhawan not out 101 A Rahane c Curran b Chahar 8 S Iyer c du Plessis b Bravo 23 M Stoinis c Rayudu b Thakur 24 A Carey c du Plessis b Curran 4 A Patel not out 21 Extras (LB-1, WD-3) 4 Total (For wickets in 19.5 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-26, 3-94, 4-137, 5-159 Bowling: D Chahar 4-1-18-2, S Curran 4-0-35-1, S Thakur 4-0-39-1, R Jadeja 1.5-0-35-0, K Sharma 3-0-34-0, D Bravo 3-0-23-1.