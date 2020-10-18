Iran sees no arms buying spree as it expects U.N. embargo to end

Iran sees no arms buying spree as it expects U.N. embargo to endReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 02:50 IST
Iran said it is self-dependant in defence and sees no arms buying spree as it expects the lifting of a United Nations arms embargo on Sunday despite strong U.S. opposition.
"Iran's defence doctrine is premised on a strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities ... Unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place in Iran's defence doctrine," said a Foreign Ministry statement carried by state media.